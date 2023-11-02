The Yankees outrighted German (personal) to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

German missed the final two months of the 2023 season after voluntarily submitting to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse in early August. The 31-year-old right-hander has now been removed from the 40-man roster in New York and can head into free agency if he passes through waivers unclaimed.