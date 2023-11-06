German (personal) elected to become a free agent Monday.
The transaction comes a few days after German was removed from the Yankees' 40-man roster. Beyond his uneven performance on the field, German has had multiple off-the-field issues which figure to impact his allure as a free agent.
