German has been scratched from his scheduled start Monday against the Rays due to an unspecified "physical issue," Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

The Yankees called up right-hander Jhony Brito from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to get the start Monday, but the team didn't place German on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. For now, German can be viewed as day-to-day until the Yankees provide updated information on both the nature and extent of his rotation. With Nestor Cortes (shoulder) on pace to return from the 60-day IL early next week, German already looked to be at risk of losing his spot in the rotation even before he was scratched from Monday's start. Since throwing a perfect game June 28 in Oakland, German has turned in a 5.64 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over his subsequent four starts.