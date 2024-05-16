German allowed one run while striking out four over four innings in his season debut Tuesday with Single-A Bradenton.
It's his first game action since last July, as the Yankees placed German on the restricted list in August following a clubhouse incident. He became a free agent after being outrighted of New York's 40-man roster and eventually signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates in March. German could eventually become a rotation option for Pittsburgh later this season, but it's unlikely to be anytime soon.
