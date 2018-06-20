German (2-4) earned the win against the Mariners on Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits across seven innings. He walked none and recorded nine strikeouts.

German followed up his 10-strikeout performance last week with another gem Tuesday, completely stifling the Mariners' bats and throwing 67 of 96 pitches for strikes. The 25-year-old now has a 4.77 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 72 strikeouts over 60.1 innings, and is next expected to start Sunday at Tampa Bay.