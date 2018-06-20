Yankees' Domingo German: Fans nine Tuesday
German (2-4) earned the win against the Mariners on Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits across seven innings. He walked none and recorded nine strikeouts.
German followed up his 10-strikeout performance last week with another gem Tuesday, completely stifling the Mariners' bats and throwing 67 of 96 pitches for strikes. The 25-year-old now has a 4.77 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 72 strikeouts over 60.1 innings, and is next expected to start Sunday at Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Secures first win of 2018•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Strikes out nine•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Allows four runs in loss to Tigers•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Starting Game 2 of twin bill Monday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Yankees-Orioles postponed Sunday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Hit with loss Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas