German was suspended 10 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday for violating the league's foreign substance policy, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

He was given an undisclosed fine, as well. German was ejected from Tuesday's start against the Blue Jays after three innings after umpires found what they believe was a foreign substance on his right hand. The pitcher will not appeal and will begin serving the suspension immediately, so he'll be eligible to return May 28.