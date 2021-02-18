German could be competing this spring for the fifth spot in the Yankees' rotation, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

Deivi Garcia likely has the inside track to the final rotation spot, but manager Aaron Boone's mention of a possible competition this spring means German isn't out of the running. Given the fact that German missed the entire 2020 campaign, he would likely need to turn heads in spring training to wrest the starting spot away from Garcia, who impressed in six starts last season.