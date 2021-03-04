Urshela (elbow) will start at third base and will bat second Thursday in the Yankees' Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier in the week that Urshela would make his spring debut Thursday, but it wasn't certain whether the 29-year-old would play the field or serve as the team's designated hitter. With Urshela now confirmed to be playing the field, the Yankees evidently have no concerns about his right elbow coming off arthroscopic surgery in December. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, interim skipper Carlos Mendoza said that he expects Urshela to get two at-bats Thursday before leaving the contest.