Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Allen will miss 6-8 weeks due to a right hip flexor strain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Allen landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, and the news that he is facing an extended absence means he could be transferred to the 60-day IL at some point to free up a 40-man roster spot. The veteran outfielder had gone 3-for-14 (.214) prior to getting injured and could be held out until early August.