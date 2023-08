Allen was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Tuesday.

This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for outfield prospect Everson Pereira, who is up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and making his MLB debut Tuesday against the Nationals. Allen, 30, had slashed .217/.333/.478 with one home run and one stolen base through 22 games (28 plate appearances) this year with New York.