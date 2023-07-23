The Yankees reinstated Allen (hip) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

New York optioned utility man Oswaldo Cabrera to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Saturday's win over the Royals to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Allen. The 30-year-old outfielder is back with the Yankees for the first time since early June after missing around six weeks with a right hip flexor strain. He recently wrapped up a productive six-game rehab stint at Triple-A in which he slashed .316/.409/.474, and he could end up getting a look as a short-side platoon option in the outfield now that he's healthy again.