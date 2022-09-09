Manager Aaron Boone said Bader (foot) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as Sunday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Bader resumed taking part in baseball activities in late August and is now poised to begin the final stage of his rehab program. The 28-year-old is expected to require about a week's worth of games in the minors before being cleared for big-league action, so he shouldn't be expected to make his debut for the Yankees until at least Sept. 20 versus the Pirates.