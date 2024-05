Berti went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Astros.

Getting the start at third base and batting ninth, Berti nabbed his first steal of the year in the sixth inning. The veteran utility player has started two straight games since returning from a groin injury, both at third base, and with DJ LeMahieu (foot) still lacking a clear timeline for his return, Berti should be in line for consistent work around the Yankees' infield.