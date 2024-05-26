Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Berti was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a high-grade left calf strain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Boone didn't provide a timeline for Berti, though the 34-year-old will remain on the IL well beyond the 10-day minimum. Berti sustained the injury in an 8-0 win over the Padres on Friday, when he collapsed to the ground after running out of the batter's box in the ninth inning. Kevin Smith was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Saturday and should provide infield depth while Berti is on the shelf.