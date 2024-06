The Yankees transferred Berti (calf) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Berti was given a recovery timeline of 6-to-8 weeks after he suffered a high-grade left calf strain in late May, so the move to the 60-day IL will move back his minimum absence only a couple weeks. DJ LeMahieu is operating as New York's primary third baseman while Oswaldo Cabrera serves as a reserve infielder.