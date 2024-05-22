Berti is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Berti finds himself on the bench for the second day in a row after he had started at third base in each of the preceding three games while going 3-for-9 with a home run and two walks. While he might not have eclipsed Oswaldo Cabrera on the depth chart just yet, Berti has been poaching more work of late from Cabrera, who has mustered an underwhelming .626 OPS since the beginning of May. Both Berti and Cabrera will likely see their playing time suffer when DJ LeMahieu (foot) -- who is currently in the midst of a rehab assignment -- likely returns from the 10-day injured list next week.