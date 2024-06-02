Berti (calf) is wearing a walking boot and isn't expected to be able to return from the 10-day injured list for 6-to-8 weeks, MLB.com reports.

Berti was injured while running out of the batter's box during a game May 24 and was subsequently diagnosed with a high-grade left calf strain. He landed on the IL the following day and received a platelet-rich plasma injection May 28. DJ LeMahieu came off the injured list four days after Berti went down and has reclaimed the primary third base role for the Yankees.