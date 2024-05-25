The Yankees placed Berti on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left calf strain.

Berti was in visible pain after falling to the ground as he began to run toward first base during Friday's game, and it will officially cost him at least 10 days as he heads to the injured list. The Red Sox's trainers appeared to be working near Berti's Achilles tendon while he was on the ground, though imaging showed he only suffered a calf strain as a result of the incident. Kevin Smith will come up from Triple-A to take Berti's roster spot.