Berti was removed from Friday's game against the Padres with an apparent leg injury, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Berti collapsed to the ground running out of the batter's box and was in visible pain after hitting a groundball to second base in the ninth inning. Athletic trainers immediately began tending to his lower left leg -- near his Achilles tendon -- and the 34-year-old infielder couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field. The Yankees will presumably take Berti in for imaging, and it's very possible he requires a trip to the injured list.