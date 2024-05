Berti went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a 2-0 victory versus the Rays on Friday.

Berti started at third base and batted out of the No. 9 hole, and he was one of four Yankees with multiple hits in the victory. It was his third start in six games since returning from the injured list May 4, as Oswaldo Cabrera continues to get ample playing time at the hot corner. Berti has hit well since coming off the IL, going 5-for-11 with two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases.