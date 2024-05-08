Trevino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Though he'll give way to Austin Wells behind the plate Wednesday, Trevino appears to be the Yankees' preferred option at catcher for the moment. Trevino started in each of the past three games, with two of those starts coming against right-handers.
