Trevino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

After starting three straight games -- all against right-handed pitching -- from Saturday through Monday, Trevino now finds himself on the bench against a righty (Bryce Miller) for the second contest in a row. Trevino still holds a sizable edge over fellow catcher Austin Wells in OPS for the season (.776 to .620), but manager Aaron Boone doesn't appear ready to move Wells into a pure backup role just yet.