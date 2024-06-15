Trevino went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-1 win against Boston on Friday.

Trevino homered in his final at-bat of the contest, taking Red Sox reliever Chase Anderson deep to left field. The long ball was the catcher's second in his past two starts and his seventh overall this season, putting him well on pace to surpass the career-best mark of 11 that he established in 2022. Austin Wells entered the campaign as the slight favorite for primary catching duties with New York, but Trevino has seized that role with a strong season at the plate, as he's complemented his homer total with 18 runs, 24 RBI and a .271/.319/.434 slash line through 142 plate appearances.