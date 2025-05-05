Trevino is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Trevino had started behind the plate in three of his last four games, but he'll likely move into more of a part-time role moving forward after Tyler Stephenson returned from the injured list Friday. The Reds will have the luxury of using Stephenson at designated hitter on occasions while all of Austin Hays (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand (back) and Jeimer Candelario (back) are on the shelf, so at least in the short term, Trevino should still play more frequently than most No. 2 catchers.