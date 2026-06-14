Reds' Jose Trevino: Back from IL

The Reds reinstated Trevino (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Following just under a month-long stay on the shelf due to a left hamstring strain, Trevino will rejoin the Reds ahead of their series finale versus Arizona and will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday. Trevino, who played in three minor-league rehab games prior to being activated, will reprise his usual duties as the No. 2 backstop behind Tyler Stephenson. The Reds optioned fellow catcher P.J. Higgins to Triple-A Louisville to make room on the active roster for Trevino.