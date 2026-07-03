Reds' Jose Trevino: Clouts first homer

Trevino went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Brewers.

Trevino changed the complexion of the game in the fourth inning, when he took one of MLB's best pitchers, Jacob Misiorowski, deep for a two-out, three-run shot that barely cleared the fence. It was the first homer of the season for the backup catcher, who last homered in June of 2025. He entered the contest with a .192 average but has hit with regularity since coming off the injured list June 14, going 9-for-27 (.333) over eight games.