Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Trevino was removed from Thursday's game versus the Mariners due to illness, Bryan Hoch Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Trevino was lifted in favor of pinch hitter Austin Wells in the bottom of the eighth inning after going 1-for-3 with a single in his first three plate appearances. Boone expects Trevino to be fine to travel with the team for its road trip beginning this weekend, so consider the catcher day-to-day.