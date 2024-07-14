Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Trevino is going to miss "some time" after the catcher was diagnosed with a Grade 2 quadricep strain, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Trevino was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with the quad strain, but the Yankees didn't know the severity of the injury until he was sent in for an MRI. Boone didn't offer up a precise timeline for Trevino's return, but the 31-year-old backstop looks safe to rule out for multiple weeks, if not months. Trevino's absence should clear the way for Austin Wells to serve as the Yankees' clear No. 1 catcher, though the right-handed-hitting Carlos Narvaez may spell the lefty-hitting Wells when the Yankees face left-handed pitchers.