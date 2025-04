Trevino went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 11-7 win over Milwaukee.

Trevino extended an early Cincinnati lead to 7-0 with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth inning. He's the primary fill-in for the injured Tyler Stephenson (oblique) and has gone 5-for-12 over the last four contests.