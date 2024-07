Trevino suffered a quadriceps injury during Friday's win over the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Trevino was replaced behind the dish in the ninth inning after scoring a run in the top of the frame, and he was later seen limping out of the dugout during a bench-clearing argument between the two teams. He's slated to undergo evaluation Saturday, at which point the Yankees will have a better idea of how much time -- if any -- the 31-year-old backstop will miss.