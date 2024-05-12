Brubaker (elbow) threw live batting practice against DJ LeMahieu (foot) on Saturday at the Yankees' spring training facility in Tampa, MLB.com reports.

After he had been limited to throwing bullpen sessions over the past couple of months, Brubaker has now moved on to the next phase in his rehab from his April 12, 2023 Tommy John surgery: facing hitters. He'll likely throw multiple live BPs before embarking on an extended minor-league rehab assignment in the coming weeks. Brubaker is targeting a return from the 60-day injured list around the All-Star break and could be an option for the big-league rotation if the Yankees have an opening.