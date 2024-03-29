The Yankees acquired Brubaker (elbow) and international signing bonus money from the Pirates on Friday in exchange for a player to be named later.

Brubaker is in the midst of a recovery from Tommy John surgery, with the possibility of becoming an option for the Yankees' rotation around the All-Star break. The right-hander is also under team control for next season. Brubaker holds a career 4.99 ERA over 315.2 innings at the major-league level, but he's been above average in terms of strikeout rate (23.3 percent) and walk rate (7.9 percent).