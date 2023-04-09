Pirates general manager Ben Cherington told reporters before Sunday's game against the White Sox that there will be more clarity on the status of Brubaker (elbow) at some point this week, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Brubaker is currently on the 60-day injured list with elbow and forearm discomfort, and there's been speculation that the right-hander could require Tommy John surgery. Even if he doesn't undergo the procedure it's unlikely that Brubaker is pitching for the Pirates until deep into the summer at the earliest.