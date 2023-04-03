Brubaker (elbow) could require season-ending Tommy John surgery, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Brubaker was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday, and while the Pirates are labeling his injury as right elbow/forearm discomfort at this time, Mackey relays that Tommy John surgery "is one of the options being considered." Even if the right-hander opts to treat his injury through rest and rehab, he's clearly going to be on the shelf for quite some time. Johan Oviedo has assumed Brubaker's spot in the Pirates' rotation.