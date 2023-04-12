The Pirates announced that Brubaker (elbow) underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Wednesday.
Brubaker showed promising swing-and-miss stuff in the Grapefruit League this spring, but he went down with forearm/elbow discomfort just as he was set to break camp as a member of the Pirates' starting rotation. With Pittsburgh estimating that the 29-year-old right-hander will be sidelined for the next 14-to-16 months following surgery, he can be safely ruled out until sometime near the middle of the 2024 season.