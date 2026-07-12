Giants' JT Brubaker: Holds on for first save

Brubaker secured the save Saturday against Colorado, allowing a solo home run and no walks in two innings. He struck out two.

Caleb Kilian blew the save in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies and also worked each of the past two days for the Giants, so the club called upon Brubaker for his first save chance of the year Saturday. San Francisco has struggled for stability at closer largely due to Ryan Walker's season-long struggles, leaving the door open for Brubaker to see more high-leverage work. Brubaker has a 2.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 33:20 K:BB with three holds over 47 innings.