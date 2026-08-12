Giants' JT Brubaker: Clean inning for second save

Brubaker pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Astros.

While it wasn't a high-pressure situation, Brubaker did his job to protect a three-run lead. The Giants' bullpen looks to be morphing into a committee following the team's sell-off at the trade deadline. Dylan Smith was presumably unavailable after pitching -- and blowing a save chance -- in Monday's game, though Brubaker also took a blown save in that contest. Brubaker is up to two saves and three holds on the year while pitching to a 3.34 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 37:23 K:BB over 56.2 innings. His past experience as a starter makes him viable in a multi-inning role, but he's also got some of the better surface numbers of the relievers on the Giants' roster, so it wouldn't be surprising if he continues to get some looks in save situations.