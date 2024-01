The Pirates and Brubaker (elbow) avoided arbitration Wednesday by agreeing to a one-year, $2.275 million contract, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Brubaker will receive the same salary that he got in 2023 after missing the entire season following Tommy John surgery. The goal is for Brubaker to make it back sometime around the All-Star break. He holds a career 3.99 ERA and 324:109 K:BB over 315.2 innings over parts of three seasons at the major-league level.