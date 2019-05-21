Yankees' Kendrys Morales: Sits Tuesday
Morales is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
He sits for the second time in the last six games. Gary Sanchez will start at DH while Austin Romine starts behind the dish.
More News
-
Yankees' Kendrys Morales: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Yankees' Kendrys Morales: Starting Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Yankees' Kendrys Morales: Acquired by Yankees•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Returns to bench•
-
Athletics' Kendrys Morales: Late addition to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...