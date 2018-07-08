Higashioka is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

He'll hit the bench for the second time this series and has returned to the backup role at catcher now that Austin Romine has recovered from the hamstring injury he first suffered June 30. Higashioka started four consecutive games while Romine was sidelined and recorded three hits, all of which were home runs.

