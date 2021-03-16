Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Higashioka was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers due to a sore side, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Boone suggested Higashioka's removal was precautionary, so the catcher could be ready to rejoin the lineup within a few days. Non-roster invitee Rob Brantly will get a turn behind the plate Tuesday, catching for Gerrit Cole.