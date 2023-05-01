Trivino flew to Los Angeles on Monday to receive a second opinion on his elbow injury from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Trivino is receiving an additional evaluation on his strained right elbow after he suffered a setback during a recent throwing session, which prompted the Yankees to move him from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL over the weekend. The Yankees haven't revealed the extent of Trivino's setback, but the fact that he was sent to one of the world's top specialists for shoulder and elbow injuries suggests that surgery could be on the table for the 31-year-old right-hander.