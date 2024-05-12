Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Trivino experienced inflammation in his surgically repaired right elbow in late April and is in the midst of a 3-to-4-week shutdown period, MLB.com reports. "He won't throw for a couple of more weeks, and then [will] start ramping up again," Boone said.

Trivino underwent Tommy John surgery May 3, 2023 and has hit his first snag in the rehab process, but the Yankees don't believe the setback is a major one. The right-hander's surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, performed imaging on Trivino, and nothing beyond inflammation was detected in his elbow. Assuming the multi-week rest period does its part and allows Trivino's inflammation to calm down, he should begin ramping up by the end of the month or the first week of June. Trivino is likely targeting a return from the 60-day injured list at some point around the All-Star break.