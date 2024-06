Trivino hasn't resumed throwing since being shut down in early May, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports Saturday.

It was reported May 12 that Trivino was in the midst of a 3-to-4-week shutdown period, and although it's been three weeks since the announcement, the 30-year-old has yet to start throwing again. At this time, there's no timeline for Trivino's throwing program to begin, but it's safe to assume he'll be out until at least the All-Star Break.