Cessa was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will start Monday's game against the Mets.

Cessa will assume the active roster spot of long reliever Caleb Smith, who was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move. Like Smith, Cessa will more than likely be in store for a brief stay with the big club, as he's only making a spot start in place of CC Sabathia (knee), who is expected to be cleared to make his next turn in the rotation Saturday against the Red Sox once he completes another bullpen session. Though Cessa will draw a favorable matchup against the non-contending Mets, he can't be used with much confidence as a streaming option after supplying a 4.83 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over nine appearances (four starts) with the Yankees earlier this season.