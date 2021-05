Voit is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

The Yankees are likely just building in a rest day for Voit after he started both of the past two days following his return from the 10-day injured list. The early returns weren't overly promising (0-for-6 with a walk), but Voit should gradually settle in at the plate once he gets more at-bats under his belt. Mike Ford will fill in for Voit at first base Thursday.