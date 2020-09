Voit went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 10-7 win over the Blue Jays.

His fourth-inning blast, one of a club-record five the Yankees launched in the fourth inning, was Voit's fourth in the last three days and his league-leading 20th of the year. The power surge has boosted his slash line to .283/.342/.659, and the 29-year-old is now up to 46 RBI through 46 games.