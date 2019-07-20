Yankees' Luke Voit: Leaves after being hit in face

Voit exited in the top of the fifth of Saturday's game against the Rockies due to a facial injury, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Voit scored a run and reached base twice in three plate appearances before departing with the injury, which he sustained when he was hit by a pitch a half inning earlier. Considering Voit was still able to take his base after being struck by the pitch along with the fact that the Yankees held a 9-0 lead heading into the fifth inning, it's possible his removal was precautionary. DJ LeMahieu shifted across the diamond to fill in for Voit at first base.