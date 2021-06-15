Voit (oblique) transferred his rehab assignment from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Double-A Somerset on Tuesday.
Voit will prepare to make his second rehab appearance at a new affiliate after he went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run scored while playing five innings at first base for the Triple-A club Sunday. The Yankees will likely want to see Voit play at least one or two nine-inning games in the field during his rehab assignment before most likely bringing him back from the injured list ahead of next week's series versus the Royals. Voit has been sidelined since May 25 with a Grade 2 oblique strain.
