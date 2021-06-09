Voit (oblique) is increasing his volume of swings and could begin a rehab assignment next week, the Associated Press reports.

Voit has been on the 10-day injured list since May 26 with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, but he appears to be progressing toward a return. He would likely need a few minor-league rehab games to get back up to speed, which puts his target date to rejoin the big club at sometime in late June. Voit has played in only 12 games this year as a result of this injury and knee surgery that delayed the start of his season.